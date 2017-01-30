Vreugde vir Ebies so vroeg in die jaar
In Gauteng-Suid is daar 880 tassies by 17 skole uitgedeel. Een van daardie skole is Laerskool Ebenhaeser.
12°C | 26°C
In Gauteng-Suid is daar 880 tassies by 17 skole uitgedeel. Een van daardie skole is Laerskool Ebenhaeser.
find your
dream home
looking for an
affordable
apartment
It's easy in only three
simple steps...
find professional
services in
your area
Locate a business
operating in
your area
Want more customers? They're online right now, searching for businesses like yours. Place your ad now...
Krugersdorp Police Station:
011 951 1151
Police Emergency helpline: Â Â 10111
Netcare 911: Â 082 911
more
Rotary Club Krugersdorp: 011 954 1715
Lions Club Krugersdorp: 082 873 8449
Krugersdorp Golf Club: 011 660 4365/6
Khosa Sports Club: 011 954 1375